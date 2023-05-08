Gloria Constanza to Receive Special Honor In Miami

Each year the Hispanic radio community recognizes its outstanding leaders at the Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony, a highlight of the Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami. On June 14th, Gloria Constanza, Partner & Chief Contact Strategist at d expósito & Partners, will be honored with a special award for Distinguished Leadership in Hispanic Media.



Born in the Dominican Republic and now living in New York, Gloria Constanza has played a transformative role in the radio industry. Navigating the incredible growth of the U.S. Hispanic and multicultural markets, her work enabled the Census Bureau to assess the numerical impact of the Hispanic population in America. In her role at d expósito & Partners, Gloria has guided clients as diverse as the U.S. Army, McDonald’s, AARP, and Tajín.



This is not the first time Gloria has received industry-wide recognition for her work: An April 2023 Hispanic Marketing Council Hall of Fame inductee, she was also honored with that organization’s Executive Media Planner of the Year Award in 2007. El Diario/La Prensa, the oldest Spanish-language newspaper in New York, chose her for its Mujeres Destacadas (Accomplished Women) Award in 2005. Gloria also serves on 4A’s Media Measurement Committee.



“No one could be more deserving of this special Medallas de Cortez award than Gloria Constazia. As a media executive and as a trailblazer, Gloria has been one on whose shoulders Hispanic marketing and those who work in it have been carried to greater heights. And she is as generous and kind in spirit as she is a consummate professional,” said Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti.



This will be a Medallas de Cortez award presentation and Hispanic Radio Conference to remember! Early bird registration and a limited room block at the Intercontinental Doral are open now. For information on 2023’s sessions and speakers, visit our agenda here.



