Cuomo Secretary DeRosa Joining NYC Talk Radio

Melissa DeRosa, the former aide to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has found a new job on radio. She will join 77 WABC to host a weekly Sunday talk show. DeRosa has already been contributing regularly to the station since leaving her post. No start date has been set.

In a statement to the New York Post, DeRosa described the show as talk around, “The major headlines driving national news and New York news. It will be a mix of insiders conversation but also I want it to have broader appeal to everyday New Yorkers.”

WABC and owner John Catsimitidis have consistently made recent headlines for the station’s acquisition of hosts like former Gov. David Paterson, ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner, and former NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. as well as championing the push to save AM radio.