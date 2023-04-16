Does Your Sales Recruitment Pass A ‘Fit’ Check?

(By Alec Drake) Job descriptions are being rewritten as managers and companies redefine a successful hire. Recruitment is more complex in a sales environment reshaped by tumultuous change. Smart companies know sales recruitment is still necessary for the team you need next year, even during the current downturn. What can we learn about “fit” to improve our success for the next hire?

What is a good fit?

Many stations have a 3rd party vendor to filter initial candidates and follow a structured process driven by corporate H.R. However when we get past the screening protocols and move to the interview stage, the question of “fit” is on your mind. How will this person fit into our culture, mesh with my team, and represent our products? Does this person match your mental framework for your next hire?

Reverse the “fit” question: The fit question needs to reverse direction and start with the candidate telling you why it’s a good fit for them. In my past interviews, I understood that it must be a good fit for the candidate first. If it’s a good fit for them, everyone will be successful. If they do not see the excellent fit from their point of view, then the company’s perspective will not matter.

A reverse fit focus shows you are genuinely interested in how the candidate views the opportunity; it opens an avenue of questions for why it’s a good fit based on their aspirations. Using the reverse approach generates nuggets of information that help you guide a candidate toward the next step in hiring or help them recognize misplaced exuberance for sales.

Tell The Truth: When finding a disconnect for sales in the fit conversation, the genuine opportunity is to shift their focus to another position in your company or other market options. Candidates will appreciate an honest dialogue when you display a thoughtful management and company approach. You may find candidates you did not hire will refer someone to you in the future.

How Does Your Team Fit Into Recruiting?

Referrals from your team’s sphere of influence to contact you are a big plus in recruitment. Helping you as a manager recruit speaks volumes about where they work, whom they work with, and the products they represent. Encourage this behavior and provide incentives for participation and support to keep the opportunity current.

When considering a candidate, select a few members of your sales team to meet with a candidate. This practice shows that you are open for a candidate to meet with your staff to get a different perspective on the job. It tells your staff you want them involved and will respect their input.

Does Your Messaging Fit The Opportunity?

Ensure that your marketing efforts to fill positions are updated to reflect the new goals in hiring, how you want to gain attention for openings, and reflect the fit narrative. Here is one example with an emphasis on attracting local sales development. Lead with the vision for the opportunity rather than the hard skills, which training can support and develop later.

Are you passionate about helping local businesses and your community grow and prosper? The best attributes of working with us at KXYZ include the ability to build relationships with local businesses, the opportunity to be creative in crafting effective advertising campaigns, and the potential for high earnings. Additionally, a career in sales at KXYZ can offer the opportunity to be part of a fast-paced and dynamic industry at the forefront of new media trends. If you have excellent communication skills, the ability to think creatively, and the drive to succeed, we can be an excellent fit for you.

Takeaway

Everyone wants the job; that is why they are applying. The critical question is about fit and whether this job fits the candidate. Your fit profile is obsolete if it’s not a good fit for them. Involve your team to show transparency for the candidate evaluating the opportunity. Changing your process to include more focus from the candidate’s point of view will improve outcomes and your chances of making your hire an excellent fit for them and the company—messaging matters in attracting the best candidates.

Alec Drake writes on revenue management and sales improvement strategies. He recently founded “The Radio Invigoration Project” (T.R.I.P.), a new LinkedIn group supporting local radio sales; email him at [email protected]. Read his previous blog posts at Radioink.com/author/adrake