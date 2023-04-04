NAB Speaks Out On JCPA’s Reintroduction

The National Association of Broadcasters is praising Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Kennedy and a team of bipartisan co-sponsors for reintroducing the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to this year’s 118th Congress. The JCPA was cut from the 2022 end-of-year omnibus spending bill, after Sen. Klobuchar sparred with Sen. Ted Cruz over the legislation.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would help news publishers and broadcasters negotiate fair compensation with digital platforms for their content, particularly dominant ones like Google and Facebook. This bipartisan bill would amend the current US antitrust laws.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “NAB commends the ongoing leadership of Sens. Klobuchar, Kennedy, and their bipartisan cosponsors with the reintroduction of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. In the current media landscape, local news outlets – including local television and radio stations – are at the mercy of a handful of Big Tech gatekeepers whose anticompetitive terms devalue our content when it is increasingly accessed online. This legislation would level the playing field by enabling fair negotiations and increased investment in local newsrooms.”