Radio Ink has confirmed a reduction in force at Salem Media Group on Wednesday. On March 29, we received a tip from an employee who was among those let go. The exact number of employees affected by the reduction has not been disclosed, but a company representative confirmed that about 3% of staff were laid off.

The Christian broadcaster is the latest media company to announce layoffs, following NPR, Disney/ESPN, and SiriusXM as revenue takes a downturn to finish the first quarter of 2023.