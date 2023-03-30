A Million$ For Violent Crimes Victims

Ballen Studios has pledged $1 Million to honor victims and support families affected by violent crime. The global, multi-platform content company was founded by storyteller and creator John Allen—known globally as MrBallen.

“Ballen Studios is honored to make this pledge, and I personally couldn’t be more grateful for the outpouring of support from our global community since the MrBallen Foundation launched last year,” said Allen. “My hope was to provide a pathway to give back, and I’m proud to share the entirety of donations that come into the foundation go out the door and directly to aid victims, their families and organizations working at the root of issues to make a genuine difference in the lives of people that need it most.”

The funds will go to non-profit organizations working to support victims or their families, as well as to provide financial resources directly to families and communities who have been affected by a heinous crime. The money be donated in 2023 via the MrBallen Foundation, which will award one hundred percent of the funds in financial grants throughout the year as part of their Honor and Hope Grant Programs.