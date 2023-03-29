MIW Board Welcomes Two Accomplished Executives

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. (MIW) have added two new leaders to their Board of Directors – Lori Flowers and Jenna Miller. Both are graduates of MIW’s Mildred Carter Mentorship Program.

Throughout her two decade radio career, Lori Flowers has worked in numerous cities across the country, most recently taking her to Radio One & Reach Media. She has completed numerous leadership and mentorship programs and is the author of A Seat at the Table: A Survival Guide for Women in Business.

Jenna Miller is a seasoned sales executive who currently works with Cox Media Group Tampa. Jenna has also served as a mentor in the She Runs It NYC program, which empowers women in advertising.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “Both Lori and Jenna share a history with MIW, starting as mentees and now joining us as Board members. They are each accomplished and inspiring professionals who are generously giving back to the betterment of women in the industry, and the industry as a whole. We welcome them wholeheartedly and are thankful for their participation.”