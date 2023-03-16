RAB Releases Radio Talent Institute Calendar

The Radio Advertising Bureau’s National Radio Talent System has released the dates for all upcoming spring and summer Radio Talent Institutes. College students from universities throughout the country are applying to the five talent incubators led by broadcast professionals.

Each six-to-ten day Institute gives an immersive introduction to students in sales and on-air spheres. Students, interns and part-time broadcasting employees are encouraged to apply by April 1.

The Radio Talent Institute calendar is:

May 15-24: GAB Radio Talent Institute at Grady College at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia

May 22-27: Confer Radio Talent Institute at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

June 5-14: Kellar Radio Talent Institute at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina

June 20-29: IBA Foundation Radio Talent Institute at Columbia College in Chicago, Illinois

July 17-26: Hubbard Radio St. Louis/MBA Radio Talent Institute at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri