APA Welcomes Nick Panella

Nick Panella has joined APA where he will take over a new Podcast and Audio Division. The move is part of a strategic partnership with Workhouse Media, where Panella launched the Podcast Division.

“After successfully working with APA agents and clients for many years now while at Workhouse Media, the transition to coming in house with them will be seamless, exciting and very productive,” said Panella.

“Nick’s combined creative and analytical background together with his business smarts has helped him forge successful collaborative relationships across the industry,” said Paul Anderson, CEO of Workhouse Media. “Nick will be a great, strategic addition to APA’s fast-growing business. We look forward to continuing our great relationship with him and with the talented content creators at APA as we expand our relationship with the agency.”