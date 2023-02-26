Normal Gossip Moves to Radiotopia

Normal Gossip is joining Radiotopia from PRX and Normal Gossip will return with a new season on Wednesday, April 5 as part of Radiotopia.

Co-created by Kelsey McKinney and Alex Sujong Laughlin for Defector Media, “Normal Gossip” launched in 2022. The podcast has released three seasons of episodes.

McKinney and Laughlin will retain creative and intellectual ownership and control the production of “Normal Gossip,” reflecting the ideals of both Defector Media and Radiotopia. Radiotopia will provide support in areas including technology and distribution, advertising sales, and marketing and promotion.

“We’re psyched to be working with the team at Radiotopia, who care as much about the quality of the product we produce and the ethics of how we do so as we do,” said Kelsey McKinney, co-creator and host of “Normal Gossip.” At every step of this process, Radiotopia has made us excited for the future of this show, and we hope to soon corrupt them into being as messy as we are.”