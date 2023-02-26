D.C., iHeart Stay United

D.C. United have announced that the club and iHeartMedia Washington D.C. have extended their partnership to continue to deliver the broadcasts for all Major League Soccer regular season matches. The games will be heard on 1190 iHeart Sports DC, 104.7 FM and 101.1 HD2.

“We’re thrilled to deliver a local radio broadcast to our fanbase for another season through our partnership with iHeartMedia,” said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. “It was extremely important to our club to provide a local avenue for our fanbase to consume our matches and to do so with Dave leading the charge is special.”

Dave Johnson, who has called games for D.C. United since the club’s inception in 1996, will lead the production as the play-by-play commentator. Bruce Murray, former United States National Team player (1985-1993, 85 caps and 21 goals) and DMV native, will accompany Johnson to begin the season.

“We are thrilled to be back for another season of D.C. United soccer, bringing it to 1190 iHeart Sports DC, 104.7 FM, 101.1 HD2 and everywhere on the iHeartRadio app this season,” said Aaron Hyland, Region President for iHeartMedia Washington D.C. “We are looking forward to delivering the live action and excitement of D.C. United to fans in the DMV and beyond utilizing iHeartMedia’s unmatched reach in Broadcast, Podcast and Streaming Audio.”