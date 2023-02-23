The Economist Looks At Russia

Arkady Ostrovsky from the Economist has been talking with Russians who fled their country after the invasion of Ukraine. He hosts a seven-episode limited podcast series, “Next Year In Moscow”.

Ostrovsky asks the Russians now living in Europe and the Middle East if they will ever return to Russia–and what they can do to save their country. The answer may be part of what finally brings an end to the war.

The first episode is available now and then will run on subsequent Saturdays starting March 4th.