CRS Honors Lineup Set

Country Radio Seminar CRS Honors is set March 13 during CRS 2023. A surprise guest is set to join Country Radio Hall of Fame Committee co-chairs Joel Rabb and Tim Roberts to reveal the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees.

Kicking things off will be Warner Music Nashville’s Avery Anna performing her rendition of the national anthem. Big Machine Record’s Carly Pearce will also take the stage for a performance. CRS Board President Kurt Johnson will officially gavel CRS 2023 to order and introduce the Rusty Walker and Lisa McKay Scholars to CRS attendees.

CRS 2023 will take place March 13 – March 15, at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for CRS 2023 is open and is available Here.