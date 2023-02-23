iHeart Partners With NBA Star

iHeartMedia and the National Basketball Association unveiled the trailer for their first player-led podcast, “Maxey On The Mic,” hosted by Philadelphia 76ers guard, 23-year-old Tyrese Maxey.

The trailer is available HERE, and the first episode will debut on Thursday, March 2.

“Maxey On The Mic” will feature weekly episodes throughout the remainder of the NBA regular season and beyond, with Maxey taking listeners inside his life as an NBA player, and sharing incredible stories and insights from his guests including teammates, family and friends.