Good Day Adds 21 Stations

Good Day Networks announces 21 additional stations to the lineup for “Good Day with Doug Stephan and Jai Kershner.” The Good Day Show, a part of the USA Radio network, is built as a morning show that can be time-shifted for use on all dayparts.

New stations picking up the Stephan shows, such as the daily talk and entertainment program hosted by Stephan and Kershner, include WPRR-AM – Bradenton, FL, KREI-AM – Farmington, MO, KSWM-AM – Aurora, MO, KKTX-AM – Corpus Christi, TX, KLOO-AM/FM – Corvallis, OR, WWNR-AM/FM Beckley, WV – WIZM-AM/FM – La Cross, WI, KSYL-AM/FM – Alexandria, LA – KCLV-AM – Clovis, NM – KNUA-AM/FM – Salina, KS – KOFI-AM/FM -Kalispell, MT – WZNU-AM/FM – St George, UT -WGEZ-AM/FM – Kalispell, MT.