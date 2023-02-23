Earthquakes Move to Cumulus

Ahead of this weekend’s 2023 Major League Soccer regular season opener, the San Jose Earthquakes have announced that Cumulus Media’s 810 AM The Spread/KGO-AM will be the team’s new English language flagship.

The Earthquakes will also continue to be heard in Spanish on La Kaliente 1370 AM/KZSF-AM.

“We’re excited about our growing radio footprint for the 2023 season,” said Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer Jed Mettee. “By moving to 810 AM The Spread, the added signal strength helps us achieve our goal of spreading the sport of soccer throughout Northern California and the western United States. KZSF has been a terrific partner for more than 10 years and we’re looking forward to continuing working in tandem with them to reach our Spanish-language audience.”

Kevin Graham, Program Director of 810 AM The Spread, said: “Cumulus San Francisco is thrilled to continue our partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes for the seventh straight year and broadcast their matches this season on the all-new KGO-AM. With The Spread’s powerful signal and strong digital assets including the station’s app, more Quakes fans in Northern California will be able to listen and engage than ever before.”

Ted Ramey will serve as the primary play-by-play voice for home and away broadcasts for his 10th consecutive year. His resume includes work for soccer, hockey, football, track and field, and CrossFit. He has been a sports broadcasting personality in the Bay Area since 2012 and is also a reporter for KCBS Radio. Ramey has hosted the San Jose Earthquakes’ weekly radio program, The Soccer Hour, since 2016. The Soccer Hour will now air on 810 AM The Spread every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. PT.

Joe Cannon will serve as the color analyst for home matches for the 10th straight season.

1370 KZSF “La Kaliente” will be the team’s Spanish-language flagship for the 13th season in a row. 1370 KZSF is a locally owned Spanish-language station that hosts daily sports talk shows and plays a wide variety of pop music.

Carlos Cesar Rivera returns as the Spanish-language broadcaster for the Earthquakes. He also hosts La Kaliente’s sports talk show from 5–7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, which covers MLS and Liga MX, as well as many other sports teams in the Bay Area. Rivera came to the Earthquakes with a distinguished sports broadcasting background, having called games for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, and the San Francisco Bay Blackhawks during his lengthy career.