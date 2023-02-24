Host Needs Liver Transplant

Pacific Media Group O’ahu Afternoon Drive host Eric Bunda is in need of a liver transplant and is facing overwhelming medical expenses. The company is raising money to help cover the cost for the transplant and post-surgical care through the nonprofit Help Hope Live.

In 2020, Bunda had a health scare that led to an emergency procedure for esophageal varices. Through the procedure, he was diagnosed with decompensated cirrhosis, a term that doctors use to describe the complications of advanced liver disease. Near full liver failure, Bunda became a candidate for a liver transplant at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.

“Kool E has touched the hearts of many in the community with a long history of sharing his messages of hope and positivity on-air, in the community, and through his family legacy,” says Kelsey “K-Smooth” Yogi, Program Director, 1027 Da Bomb, Oahu. “We will do all that we can to help support our ohana in their time of need and are grateful for the outpouring of support to help our brother in this miraculous journey through transplant surgery and recovery.” Bunda has been the afternoon drive DJ on 102.7 Da Bomb since the station’s inception in 2000.

“I am so grateful for the generosity of our community,” says Bunda. “The costs associated with this transplant are significant and we could not do it without your support.”

The community is coming together to raise funds through various events and donations can be made with the purchase of a t-shirt, or through the donate portal at https://1027dabomb.net/djkoolefundraiser.