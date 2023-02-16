BEA Celebrates Award Winners

The Broadcast Education Association is ready to give out “Best of” awards April 17. The awards will be given during BEA’s Festival of Media Arts ceremony at the annual convention in Las Vegas.

Twenty faculty and student works have been chosen to receive the BEA “Best of” Awards – the top awards given during BEA’s Festival of Media Arts, a competitive festival for BEA faculty and student members. 300 colleges and universities took part in the following competitions: audio, documentary, film & video, interactive multimedia, news, scriptwriting, sports and two-year colleges.

More on the festival and the list of winners can be found Here.