St. Pete Station Funding Yanked

WBPU 96.3 FM, an LPFM station serving St. Petersburg’s Black communities, has had about $36,800 in funding pulled by the Pinellas County Commission. The action is the result of concerns expressed by a county commissioner over the association of the station with the Uhuru Movement, a political group with its headquarters in St. Petersburg.

According to a report in the Tampa Bay Times The station, branded “Black Power 96”, broadcasts from the Uhuru House. The house was raided by the FBI after allegations surfaced that the group had an alleged connection to a Russian national accused of working with U.S. groups to spread pro-Russia propaganda and interfere with elections.

Commissioner Chris Latvala told the Tampa Bay Times, “I think even ignoring the FBI investigation — they have not been found guilty — you can take into account everything else they’ve done, and there are numerous reasons they should not ever receive funding from this board.”

The fund’s application said the money would be spent on radio equipment and computers for the radio station.