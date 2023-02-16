Mentoring And Airchecks At CRS

CRS 2023 organizers keep adding to the lineup at the upcoming event in Nashville. Two Mentoring Breakfasts and an Aircheck Clinic will take place during CRS 2023 March 13-15.

The Programming Mentoring Breakfast will take place on Tuesday, March 14. The one-on-one session is designed to help attendees build their skillset and gain fresh new ideas. The Women’s Mentoring Breakfast will take place on Wednesday, March 15. This event offers attendees the chance to chat with some of the most influential women in the country music industry in a comfortable setting.

The Aircheck Clinic is set for Wednesday, March 15. The session will provide attendees and opportunity to receive 15 minutes of live aircheck feedback and advice from the highly respected Program Directors.

For more information and registration for CRS 2023 at the Omni in Nashville can be found Here.