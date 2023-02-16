Foundation Renames Big Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced the renaming of its annual Lifetime Achievement Award to the Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award, in honor of McLaughlin who passed away in 2018.

The award recognizes an individual who has made invaluable contributions to the television and radio industries. This year the award will be presented to Richard Wiley during the Golden Mike Award gala on Monday, March 6, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

McLaughlin is recognized for discovering Rush Limbaugh. He was a longtime supporter of the Broadcasters Foundation and its mission to provide aid to people in radio and television who are in acute need. He served as the Foundation’s Chairman for many years and held the title of Chairman Emeritus when he passed away in 2018.

“Ed was known as a leader and innovator,” noted Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “He recognized talent and daringly pushed forth new ideas that propelled network and AM radio forward. It’s fitting that the Lifetime Award be named in his honor.”