Pop Culture Influences

The third season of “Back Issue” that takes a deep dive into formative moments in pop culture’s past will launch on February 21. The series is hosted by Pineapple Street Studios Senior Producer Josh Gwynn in which he reminisces on the things forgotten or things we can’t seem to ever forget with personal reflections, incredible guests, and plenty laughs.

“I’m so excited that this season, we’re going to be able to get into all sorts of formative pop culture moments because we’re bringing on guests to expand the range of things we cover,” said Gwynn. “I can’t wait for folks to hear all of the wit, knowledge, laughter and heart that everyone, and especially the production team, put into this brand-new season.”

New episodes will be released Tuesdays throughout the season.