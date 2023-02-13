iHeart, Astrum Launch a New Quirky Fiction Podcast

iHeartPodcasts and Astrum Media have launched a new fiction podcast called “Intra Quest.” Imagined by Michael Freiberg, the story follows three adventurers: Aether, a smooth-talking leader; Sirius, a big-hearted brute; and Logo, an analytical savant – in a distant future long after the apocalypse was forgotten and the history of civilization lost.

In the first season of “Intra Quest,” the trio will embark on a quest to retrieve an ancient artifact and will end up on an adventure that could save the world. On their journey they will encounter mole people, mad scientists, desert cultists, kooky lighthouse keepers and face a primordial evil called Umbra that rules over a mental realm known as The Intra and has the power to possess the mind. Listeners will be immersed in the adventure through 3D audio storytelling (best experienced through headphones) and will find out if the three can work together to overcome fierce obstacles and complete the mission.