A Million$ Plus For Colorado Kids

Alice 105.9 Cares For Kids Radiothon in Denver raised $1.3 Million for Children’s Hospital Colorado. The 22nd Annual event on Audacy’s KALC-FM has raised more than $25 Million since 2001.

Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon™ was broadcast live on February 8 and 9. Throughout the two-day event, the patients, families and front-line workers shared moments of hope and healing. Several Children’s Colorado patient ambassadors also shared stories of their journeys at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The hospital is the only nonprofit pediatric health care system in a seven-state region and serves more than 300,000 children each year.