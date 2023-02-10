Morning Changes In Central Oregon

Two Backyard Media stations in Bend, Oregon are changing up morning drive. KRXF-FM has hired Oregon radio veteran Gustav for the slot while KMGX-FM has added The Woody Show.

“Gustav has been a beloved fixture in Oregon radio for almost thirty years and I couldn’t be more excited for him to join the Backyard Media family,” said Kris Metzdorf-Arnold, PD. “His music knowledge and style is a match made in Heaven for us and I know he’s going to rock mornings on 92/9FM.”

Based in Los Angeles, The Woody Show is now heard in nearly 30 markets in the United States and Canada. “I am so proud of what our team has brought to the community of radio listeners in Central Oregon! I think Central Oregonians will love to tune in and rock out,” said Andy Hilmes, Backyard Media GM.