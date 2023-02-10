New York City Stations Show How Powerful Radio is

A 2022 campaign in New York City promoting the power of radio was a smashing success. That’s according to new information from the New York State Broadcasters Association that was shared with the radio industry this week.

The New York City Radio Committee “Fall in Love With Radio” multi-media campaign included more than 2,800 radio spots broadcast on 21 radio stations in New York City.

The campaign ran from mid-September to the end of November and focused on reaching advertising agencies and advertising executives. The campaign included digital and social media marketing, trade press, and signage at venues during Advertising Week in New York City.

According to independent brand lift analysis by DYNATA, advertising professionals who saw or heard the campaign were 29% more likely to consider radio for their media campaigns compared to those that had not seen the campaign. Of those that saw the campaign, 82% said they were somewhat/extremely likely to consider using radio for their next campaign compared to 53% of respondents who did not see the campaign.

“The outstanding results of the campaign prove when we tell our story, with data and creativity, that radio can substantially enhance its position with advertising professionals,” said Chris Oliviero, Market President of Audacy New York and Chairman of the New York City Radio Committee. “While radio continues to earn its place as an essential part of any media plan, we still must communicate our benefits and invite more marketing partners to collaborate together. This innovative multi-platform outreach accomplished just that.”

For more information about the campaign CLICK HERE.

The New York City Radio Committee is comprised of executives from iHeartMedia (Z100, Power 105.1, Lite FM 106.7, KTU 103.5, 104.3, WOR 710AM, Black Information Network BIN 1600AM), Spanish Broadcasting System (MEGA 97.9 & Amor 93.1), Salem Media Group (The Mission AM 570 & The Answer AM 970); Media Co. (Hot 97 & WBLS 107.5), Univision (LaX96.3, WADO 1280 & Que Buena 92.7) and Audacy (WFAN, 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, WCBS 101.1FM, 94.7 THE BLOCK & NEW 102.7). The New York Radio Committee is a subcommittee of the New York State Broadcasters Association.