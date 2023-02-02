Mary DelGrande Takes Over as CEO at vCreative

Broadcast software company vCreative announced Wednesday that Mary DelGrande has been promoted to CEO. She takes over for Susie Hedrick who joined vCreative four years ago and took the helm from founder Jinny Laderer. Hedrick has has accepted a leadership position at WideOrbit as President & Managing Director, Local Broadcast.

DelGrande has been with vCreative since November 2019.

Hedrick assisted vCreative’s transition to new ownership under Banyan Software and introduced software development disciplines that resulted in the release of several new products and strategic industry integrations over the past four years.

“I am proud of the vCreative team and what we have accomplished.” Hedrick emphasizes that “we continue to drive the values that have made vCreative an industry leader, advancing our products and keeping our customers and industry at the center of everything that we do. Mary is the perfect person to continue to deliver exceptional results and I am confident she is the right leader to continue vCreative’s legacy of innovation”.

“I am honored to lead such a great team and humbled by the faith Susie and Jinny have placed in me,” adds DelGrande. “I am energized by the opportunities ahead for vCreative and I look forward to working with our team and partners to build on the tremendous growth and success we have achieved so far”.

Before joining vCreative, DelGrande was SVP of Sales for Premiere Radio Networks where she was responsible for selling programs, services, research, and digital technology brands to radio. In this role, she cultivated deep relationships with a focus on exponentially driving affiliate growth through group deal partnerships.