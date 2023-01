Dickey Broadcasting’s WFOM (106.3 FM, Xtra) in Atlanta will host a special “Fair Tax” broadcast with Neal “Talkmaster” Boortz on Thursday, January 26 at 9 a.m.

Boortz was one of the original proponents of the Fair Tax in the 1990s and co-authored The Fair Tax Book with former Rep. John Linder.

