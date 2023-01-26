Report: Downloads Jumped 20% in 2022

Triton Digital has released its inaugural U.S. Year-End Podcast Report. The report takes a close look at the at the podcast space in the United States. The analysis includes listening habits and audience demographics. Here are a few highlights from the report…

According to the new Triton report, podcast downloads increased by 20% in 2022 over 2021, with an average of 3.8 hours of content downloaded per listener, per week.

The report also concluded that listeners downloaded 5.6 episodes per week, on average, and News was the most downloaded genre, followed by Comedy and True Crime.

Monthly podcast listeners are younger than the general population, according to the Triton study, with over 25% of monthly podcast listeners between the ages of 25 to 34, and tend to skew more male.

And Triton concluded that compared to the general U.S. population, podcast listeners tend to have a higher household income, are more educated and more diverse.

Download the full Triton report HERE.