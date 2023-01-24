Soundrise Hires Audacy’s Jay Green for VP Role

Independent podcast sales and marketing firm Soundrise has hired Jay Green to serve as its senior vice president of strategy and operations.

Green comes to Soundrise from Audacy’s Cadence13, where he worked as the senior vice president of podcast strategy and operations.

“Podcasting has seen incredible growth in what we can do to tie brands and creators together. Soundrise has prioritized the independent creators who are doing what they love and entertaining us all. Creators, advertisers, and listeners all deserve a rewarding experience, and Soundrise has an achievable vision of how to create this ideal ecosystem,” Green said in a statement on Tuesday. “The future of this industry depends on our ability to foster independence and content diversity, and I’m excited to help Soundrise push the boundaries of what we can do with audio.”

“With his background, Jay has both the creativity and industry experience to bridge the gap between the largest advertisers and the niche creators,” Harry Clark, the CEO of Soundrise, said. “he podcast industry is at an exciting inflection point with incredible opportunity ahead for independent creators and mission-driven audio. As we get into this next phase, Jay’s history and success navigating the industry from the very beginning will be an invaluable asset to our partners.”

Additionally, Lovlyn Corbett has been named the new director of national accounts for Soundrise. She previously worked for Kantar, where she was responsible for creating solutions for west coast-based ad agencies, marketers and ad tech firms like Amazon, Mazda and Intel. She also worked for Nielsen Audio, where she was responsible for turning audio measurement and metrics into actionable insights for radio stations.

“On the sales side, Lovlyn brings experience working alongside some of the largest brands and advertisers in the audio space,” Clark said. “[Corbett and Green’s] combined expertise will help evolve our strategies and scale our operational capacity to grow the company, helping creators, advertisers, and listeners alike.”