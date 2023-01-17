Drake Launches Radio Invigoration Project

Alec Drake, the president of the Drake Media Group and a Radio Ink contributor, is launching a new program called the Radio Invigoration Project (T.R.I.P) to help support local radio sales.

“Working with local business owners on marketing strategies, collaborating with the community and non-profits, and coaching sellers was always the most fulfilling aspect of my 40 years in radio sales,” Drake said in a statement. “Launching T.R.I.P. expands my core mission at Drake Media Group of giving back, which started in September 2021 with The Sales Success Library at Alecdrake.com.”

Drake continued:

By definition, to invigorate is to fill with energy, vitality, and refreshment. Everyone is re-energized by sharing stories of success and support offered when struggling in sales. Starting at a grassroots level and giving a voice to local sales across all markets is the idea behind T.R.I.P.

Today, the management structure is stretched thin, and companies focused on scale and cost efficiency can leave local sellers without an optimal environment for success. There is revenue potential and opportunity for growth inside every local Radio station. I hope this project can promote future successes in sales by uniting individuals in a common pursuit with a shared vision.

T.R.I.P. launches this week with a dedicated LinkedIn Group called the Group T.R.I.P., where contributors will share sales success stories, self-improvement topics, inspirational messaging and curated content to benefit other local sellers. Forthcoming elements include a podcast called the Audio T.R.I.P. and a weekly newsletter.

For more information, contact Alec Drake at [email protected] or 214-529-2007.