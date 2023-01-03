Prepping for 2023 Top Categories

(By Marc Greenspan) Some of the categories expected to be strong in 2023 include education, technology, healthcare, and auto repair. Are you ready to show advertisers the value of partnering with your station(s) to help them grow their business?

Nielsen Scarborough is a great source to prove your audience is perfect to reach an advertiser’s target consumer. Let’s look at the specific ways you can profile your stations for each of these top categories.

Education: (higher education as well as vocational/trade schools)

Plan to go back to school/college, etc.

Attending adult education classes

Taking online courses

Internet used for career development or researching schools

Technology: (particularly Cybersecurity)

For this category, you can profile the technology items in the home (smart home system, etc.), ways use internet for technology news, and if they participate in company decisions for IT (network/internet). Focus your profile to show that your audience is tech-savvy in general, and then get more specific depending on the advertiser.

Healthcare:

Medical services used past 3 years

Hospitals used past 3 years

Actions taken as a result of health ads

Current health description

Specialists used past year

Medical items bought on the internet

Ways used internet – health information, medical services/info

Auto Repair: (both body work and mechanical)

First, profile your audience for the number of vehicles in the household and age of the vehicles (model year of vehicles). This demonstrates that they are in need of service and repair. You can also profile your station’s listeners for auto repair services in the past year.

As you build your station profile for each of these categories, also include market data to define the category and potential consumers for the advertiser. You can get this information by selecting Base Persons and % of Base in your Tapscan qualitative report.

In addition to Nielsen Scarborough, qualitative research is available from other sources such as The Media Audit and RAB.

Some advertisers will need a creative approach to match characteristics found in qualitative data to their target consumer. We are experts at doing just this, so let us know how we can help.

This column is part of a series titled “Growing the Radio Pie.” To view past articles, visit The Ratings Experts at Research Director, Inc. online HERE.

Marc Greenspan is CEO and a founding partner of Research Director, Inc. He can be reached at 410-295-6619, extension 11, or by email at [email protected]. Research Director, Inc. offers consulting services to media companies to help them grow their audience/ratings and their revenue.