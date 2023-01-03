Question Everything & Grow Your 2023 Revenue

(By Lody Ford) A new year is here. It may not be like the past year or it may. But not like the past is the smart bet.

Will you be a victim or an aggressor in 2023? This is an important personal question.

People Talk

Radio needs innovation, but don’t limit your thoughts to something you cannot control. We need innovation in sales.

Local radio needs new money.

Here are important questions about this year?

Does your strategy or plan for 2023 look like 2022? If you’re honest with yourself, how is your innovation when it comes to how you sell your brands? Is your business networking the same as it was in 2019? What clients or potential clients have you not seen in a while? What have you done to discover new business in your market? How willing are you to dig deeper, to learn more about potential changes in your market and new businesses and go further than you did in the last three (3) years?

If you repeat the same behaviors over and over, yet you are unhappy with the results, doesn’t that mean you need to try new things?

Are you happy with your revenue numbers? What can you do to change them? Use the above six questions to change your path this year and accept nothing less than innovation in the way you approach and develop new business alongside your existing clients today.

How about a bonus number seven?

Make it your mantra this year to find ways to generate referrals from every success story you develop with local advertising clients.

People often believe that sales is scary. It can be scary to ask for the order. I promise it is less scary if you see yourself on offense and helping more people.

Happy New Year.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]