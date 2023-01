Bayou 95.7 (WKBU) in New Orleans posted the news on Facebook about the passing of former Morning Drive host John Osterlind. The station says Osterlind died of natural causes.

The Connecticut native started in radio at WWRX in Providence, Rhode Island from 1987 to 1988. He then moved to WCCC-FM in Hartford from 1989 to 1992, before joining WAAF FM in Boston where he was music director from 1992 to 2001 and went by the on-air name “Ozone.”