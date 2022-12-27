Watts Retiring End of Year

YEA Networks has announced that Charlotte Allison-Watts is retiring. Watts joined YEA in June of 2019 after spending 9 years in Sales with iHeartMedia Dallas. Allison-Watts was responsible for overseeing all sales for The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, Tino Cochino Radio, The Greg Beharrell Show and all YEA Podcasts.

“George Laughlin, Shawn Nunn and the remarkable YEA staff opened their doors and their hearts, completing my circle of an amazing work family! Growing our podcast world has been fun: meeting and getting to know such a diverse group of folks and building relationships that I will carry with me,” Allison-Watts said.

President of YEA, Shawn Nunn, added, “I’ve known Charlotte for many years and was more than happy to add her to the YEA family in 2019. Charlotte has done an amazing job helping to grow YEA’s revenue… especially with our Podcast network. We will miss her, but wish her all the best as she has worked tirelessly to enjoy her next chapter in life.”