The Best Seller in Radio

(By Loyd Ford) When I was a much younger person, I used to think of sales as a job for talkers. Actually, I used to think of sales as a job for people with special talent for influencing people to make choices.

Neither of those things is really true, of course. People buy when they are ready. They often do buy from people they like, but how do people decide to like someone?

It often happens when you are around a fun person. And when people have experiences with individuals who help them, that can tip the balance of starting to really like someone.

Think of it this way. What if there was a great shrink that you knew and every time you went to see him or her, they relieved serious stress, helped you find a solution to something that was really bothering you or helped you get ahead. Every time. You’d like them, wouldn’t you?

Of course you would. A lot.

Now imagine you are that person but in sales. Only you go visit them.

Business owners and managers (and buyers) all have problems. Those are your opportunities.

We are about to experience the calendar turning over into a new year that no one knows anything about. Some will complain. Some will make resolutions. I’m asking you to reset your attitude for a great year ahead.

If you’ve heard me speak, you are just as likely to hear me recommend a book like How To Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie. Why? Because reading that book can really help you reset your attitude and prepare yourself to grow relationships in 2023 that will help you significantly grow your revenue.

And that’s what this article is all about.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]