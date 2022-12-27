WWZY Radiothon Raises $97,000

Classic rock station WWZY (107.1 FM, The Boss) in Long Branch, New Jersey raised more than $97,000 during the 5th Annual Mistletoe Rock Radiothon in conjunction with Ashley Homestore and Hutchins HVAC.

The radiothon took place December 14 at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como. The party was headlined by local ninety’s tribute band Nine Deeez Nite on the Napa Auto Parts of Shrewsbury Stage, and on-site donations were also collected for Michael’s Feat, a local charity.

Throughout the day interviews were conducted with families who told touching stories about their journey in the NICU and how Michael’s Feat benefited them immensely. WWZY’s Robby and Rochelle in the Morning kicked off the radiothon and were followed by Michele Amabile and Van Dusen.

Donations were made onsite by generous patrons of the Freehold Raceway Mall at the CentraState Live Broadcast Center. Thoughtful WWZY listeners donated to the AJ Perri Phone Bank and New Jersey Natural Gas Online Donation Center and Auction featuring a Stone Pony work hard, play hard prize pack, five-person round trip helicopter skyline tour of NYC donated by Monmouth Jet Center, Earth Treasures Diamond Necklace, Jets Football tickets and a pair of 1-year Atlantic Club memberships.