PM Announces First Round of Evolutions Speakers

Podcast Movement’s Evolutions will take place March 7th through 10th in Las Vegas. On Wednesday the organization annonced their first round of speakers. Here they are…

Amy Wilson Margaret Ables of Adalyst Media presents Sell Ads, Build a Network and Make a Living as an Independent Podcaster

Angie Griffith of 4 Things For Your Podcast presents Land Your Dream Guest with a One Sheet That SELLS! and The Truth About Podcasting for Influencers

Cameron Hendrix and John Goforth of Magellan AI present Podcast Advertising: 2022 Year-In-Review and 2023 Preview

Danielle Desir Corbett of The Thought Card & WOC Podcasters presents How To Stand Out To Potential Sponsors & Secure More Lucrative Brand Deals

Deirdre Tshien of Capsho presents The 3 Tactics High-Income Podcasters Attribute To Their Success (And How You Can Easily Do Them Too!) and The Podcast ROI Killer: Why repurposing content is a waste of time and what to do to promote on social media instead

Fatima Zaidi of Quill Inc. presents How can brands stand out in a crowded podcast marketplace? and How to Align Your Brand With Your Branded Podcast

Jeffrey Schechter of Showrunner Industries Inc presents Hollywood’s Storytelling Secrets for Podcasters

Jennifer Longworth of Bourbon Barrel Podcasting presents Ten Tips for Starting Your Podcast and Effective Cover Art on a Budget

John Gauntt of The Augmented City LLC presents Building Immersive Story Worlds with Podcasts

Judi Fox of Judi Fox Consulting presents How to Leverage LinkedIn to Boost your Podcast

Michelle Jackson of Money on the Mountain Media presents How to Design a Podcast Eco-System that Attracts Collaborations that Pay

Mike Wiston of mowMedia presents Real talk on Growing Your Podcast Audience – what actually works (and doesn’t work)

Moritz Kaminski of Alby Inc. presents How micropayments can drive podcast monetization and listener engagement

Nana aba Duncan of Media Girlfriends presents But, Is It Journalism?: How podcasting is spurring the next evolution in journalism w/ Media Girlfriends

Rachael King and Shirley Wang of Pod People present From A → Z: Podcast Discoverability Strategies and Will She, Won’t She. Immersive Storytellers Talk Female-Forward Fiction

Scout Sobel of Scouts Agency presents The Power of Podcast Guests: Leveraging Interviews to Grow Your Brand

Seth Silvers of Story On Media presents It’s Time To Rethink (and maybe kill) Your Interview Show

Sierra Reed of Urban One presents The Art of Relationships for Black Creators

Stephen Robles of Riverside.fm presents How to Streamline Your Production Workflow

Taylor Camille of Well+Good presents YOU Are The Sauce

Tiffany Rubenstein of ADOPTER Media presents Don’t [email protected]*! This Up – How To Onboard Podcast Ads For Success