Sandy Maxx to Host Afternoon News at WTMJ

WTMJ (620 AM) in Milwaukee has hired Sandy Maxx to co-host Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure, Greg Matzek and Debbie Lagaza.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to the WTMJ team,” Ryan Maguire, the director of content at WTMJ, said in a statement. “Her perspective is unique, her energy is infectious, and her love for Milwaukee is truly genuine. Our fans and partners can expect Sandy to make an entertaining and enlightening addition to Wisconsin’s Radio Station, and we can’t wait for her to get started.”

“I’m truly thrilled to join John and the entire team as we collaborate and create the next chapters in the station’s evolution,” Maxx said on Friday. “It is an honor to be chosen to bring my experience to better engage, entertain and serve our fans across multiple platforms.”

Maxx joins the station after a stint at Milwaukee classic rock station WKLH (95.5 FM).

WTMJ is owned and operated by Good Karma Brands.