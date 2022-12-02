‘Country Top 40 with Fitz’ Producing Holiday Specials

Country Top 40 with Fitz will produce two holiday specials in partnership with its syndicator, Skyview Networks.

The first holiday special, CT40’s Christmas in America, will be co-hosted by Lainey Wilson, the CMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year award winner for 2022. That program will air from December 19 to December 25.

“I’m ecstatic that Lainey Wilson is my co-host this year for CT40’s Christmas in America,” Fitz said in a statement. “Lainey and I always have a lot of fun together, and she is truly on top of the world! It’s going to be six hours packed with music, memories and holiday fun! It is the BEST holiday show on the airwaves and this year, it’s going to be a very ‘Lainey Fitzmas!”

The other special, CT40’s Year of Hits: The Top 50 Songs of 2022, will air from December 26 to January 3, 2023 and will round out the year with a countdown of country music’s biggest hits.

For more information about the programs, e-mail [email protected].