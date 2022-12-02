WPTW Opening House for 75th Anniversary

Muzzy Broadcasting’s WPTW (98.1 FM) in Piqua, Ohio is holding an open house in celebration of the station’s 75th anniversary.

The open house will take place Wednesday, December 7 at the station’s studios from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., where the public can meet with on-air talent, enjoy station tours, grab some food and coffee and attend two ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Attendants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or a non-perishable food item for local charities.

For more information, visit WPTW’s website HERE.