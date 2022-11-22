FCC Denies Listener Objection to LMN Sale

WAQI-AM and WQBA-AM Miami listener Pedro Roig has had his attempt to stop the $60 million Latino Media Network purchase of 18 radio stations from TelevisaUnivision denied by the FCC’s Audio Division.

One of Roig’s objections had to do with a planned LMA, which he said was non-standard. The Commission pointed out to Roig that LMA’s are generally permissible, so long as they are consistent with the Commission’s multiple ownership rules.

Albert Shuldiner, Chief of the Commission’s Audio Division Media Bureau wrote, “We have reviewed the Applications and find that Univision is qualified to assign, and LMN is qualified to hold, the licenses for the stations. We find that the objection fails to provide properly supported allegations of fact to make a prima facie case that grant of the applications would violate the Act or the Commission’s rules, or that the proposed assignment is not in the public interest. Therefore, we deny the Objection and grant the applications. accordingly, It is ordered that the petition to deny filed by Dr. Pedro Roig on August 11, 2022, is dismissed as procedurally defective and alternatively denied on the merits as an informal objection.”

Back in June, Latino Media Networks made a big splash in radio with the announcement of the purchase of 18 radio stations in 10 cities from TelevisaUnivision in a $60 million all cash deal.

Read the FCC’s letter denying the objection HERE.