LABF Announces 2023 Board of Directors

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation announced the appointment of WSBT South Bend (Channel 22, CBS) General Manager Sally Brown to their board of directors for 2023.

The announcement was made by co-chairs Heidi Raphael, the Chief Communications Officer at Beasley Media Group, and former NAB General Counsel Jack Goodman. Brown most recently served as LABF’s development officer.

Brown began her broadcast career at a radio station in South Bend while she was still in high school. She spent three decades in the radio industry, most of which for Schurz Communications, which is based in the city.

Brown also serves as the vice president of the Schurz Communication Foundation as well as on the board of NAB and the Arbitron-Nielsen Advisory Committee.

The following LABF board member were also appointed to new three-year terms:

April Carty-Sipp

John Dille

Jack Goodman

Jim Morley

Patricia Smullin

Jeff Smulyan

Several two-year terms were also added, which will see Gary Chapman, David Kennedy and Jack Goodman serving on the board in 2023.

Erwin Krasnow transitioned off the LABF board after several decades of service, while Marci Burdick completed her final term with the board, the organization said.