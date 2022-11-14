WXTU Collecting Toys for Charity

Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia country station WXTU (92.5 FM) will hold its 23rd Annual Toy Truck Parade in mid-December.

The event will collect new toys for several local organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Camden County and the Liberty United Services Organization (USO), Beasley said in a statement.

“Listeners are encouraged to get in the holiday spirit by decorating their cars, trucks, SUV’s and emergency vehicles and filling them with new and unwrapped toys,” a spokesperson said.

Several WXTU personalities will appear at the Toy Truck Parade, including the Andie Summers Show, Razz on the Radio and Nicole Michalik. Award-winning country artist Randy Houser will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshall, with a scheduled performance at the Cooper River Track.

A contest will be held for the best-decorated cars and trucks in four categories: Personal, Commercial, Emergency and Big Rig. The vehicles will parade through Collingswood, New Jersey after the contest.

The event starts at 8 a.m. local time at the Scottish Rite Auditorium.

For more information, go HERE.