The Man Who Lived in a Box

AJ, the co-host of Connecticut’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 PLR and 95.9 the FOX, lived for 24 hours in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven and raised over $22,000 in cash.

AJ got into the box at 9am Thursday morning and came out exactly 24 hours later Friday at 9am. While living in the box, he was forced to listen to Middle of the Road’s “Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep” on repeat.

To make things even a bit more interesting, every time $1,000 was raised, AJ was hoisted 75 feet in the air in the K&J Tree Service bucket truck. Eventually, the listeners paid extra to have him not go up in the bucket because he was so afraid.

AJ raised the money for the annual Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven Toy Drive, happening on December 9th at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven. This yearly event raises toys and cash for five local Connecticut charities that serve children in need.

“This is the fifth year that AJ has done this, and it truly shows his dedication to raising money for kids that need it this holiday season,” commented Chaz. “We really gave him quite a challenge this time and he truly stepped up.”

“I’m just happy to be home,” said the exhausted AJ. “But despite the terrible song, my fear of heights, and living in that box, I am so happy our listeners stepped up the way they did, and we will be able to make Christmas really special for those in need this year.”