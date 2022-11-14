WRKO Raises $68,000 for Disabled Vets

iHeartMedia’s Boston-based news-talk station WRKO (680 AM) raised over $86,000 for the Disabled American Veterans organization during its seventh-annual DAV Radiothon.

The campaign ran over the course of two days and featured WRKO on-air personalities Jeff Kuhner, Chuck Zodda and Mike Armstrong, who encouraged listeners to donate and raise funds for the DAV of Massachusetts’ homeless shelters and transportation programs.

“Every year, the WRKO listeners amaze me with their generosity,” Rob Sanchez, the vice president of news, talk and sports for iHeartMedia’s Boston station cluster, said in a statement. “Once again, they have helped to raise $86,883 for the DAV of Massachusetts.”

Over the last seven years, the DAV Radiothon has raised more than $886,000 for local veterans and related community organizations.

“It is truly heartwarming during these uncertain economic times with the highest inflation in years to be the recipient of such generosity,” Dan Stack, the chief executive of DAV in Massachusettes, said in a statement. “