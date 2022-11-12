Jim Bohannon, a Washington-based, right-of-center radio host whose namesake program was syndicated coast-to-coast by Westwood One, died on Saturday at the age of 78.

The cause of death was cancer, the Washington Examiner newspaper reported. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House, according to an obituary published online.

Bohannon was born in Oregon while his father was stationed in the U.S. Army during World War II. Following the war, his family moved back to Montana, where he graduated from Missouri State University.

His radio career started before college, when he worked at KLWT, a now-defunct AM dial news-talk station. During his college studies, he worked at KICK (1340 AM) and KWTO (560 AM) in Missouri.

During his own U.S. Army career, Bohannon was stationed in Virginia, where he worked at several radio outlets, including WRC-AM (now WTEM, 980 AM). He eventually joined the Mutual Network in 1983, where he anchored “America in the Morning” and filled in for Larry King on his show.

In the early 1990s, Larry King moved full-time to CNN, and Bohannon was given his time slot on what became Westwood One. He continued to host the show regularly until this summer, when he took several absences for health reasons. Bohannon retired in October.

On Saturday, industry executives remembered Bohannon as a broadcasting veteran who dedicated his entire professional life to the industry.

“Our industry has lost a legend in the passing of Jim Bohannon,” Curtis LeGeyt, the president of the National Association of Broadcasters, said in a statement. “His charismatic nature, distinct style and engaging programs have left an enduring mark on radio and the generations of audiences whose lives he touched. I am grateful for the opportunity I had to be a guest on his show, and was honored to induct him into NAB’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame earlier this year. We offer our deepest condolences to Jim’s family, friends and fans.”

Bohannon is survived by his wife, Annabelle Bohannon, and his daughter, Elizabeth Smith. His family is requesting donations in Jim’s memory to any organization in lieu of flowers.