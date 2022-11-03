Launching today is the iHeartPodcast Original, Stealing Superman, an eight-part series which tells the story of the most unlikely art heist of all time. This series will follow the story of actor Nicolas Cage, who discovered after a wild house party at his Bel-Air estate, that his priceless copy of Action Comics #1 – the first appearance of Superman and the birth of the superhero genre – had been stolen.

Hosted by Dana Schwartz — the team uses x-ray vision to dive deep into one of the most audacious and unusual art heists in modern memory and examines the search for the holy grail of superheroes. Billionaires, police stings, and meth make for the ultimate pop culture mystery: Who stole Superman from under Cage’s nose?

Listen to Episode 1 — HERE