Compass to Handle U.S. Sales For Wisebuddah, Imager

Compass Media Networks said on Wednesday it will handle sales in the U.S. market for sonic branding provider Wisebuddah and its sister company imager.

The partnership will start in 2023, with Compass providing key sales support to help Wisebuddah and imager better penetrate the domestic market.

Wisebuddah and imager already provide sonic branding, audio imaging and jingles for some of Europe’s most-listened to stations, including BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, Bauer Media and Virgin Radio. It does the same stateside for a handful of radio stations owned by iHeart Media and Alpha Media as well.

The partnership is intended to get Wisebuddah and imager’s services in front of more stateside outlets.

“We are proud to work alongside the biggest and most respected brands in worldwide radio,” Phil tozer, the managing director of Wisebuudah and imager, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited to make the next, natural step in our journey by bringing more of our sound to the U.S. and, after a long search for the right partner to help us grow, Compass Media Networks seemed like the perfect fit.”

Audio format demos can be found on the Wisebuddah and imager websites. For more information, e-mail [email protected].