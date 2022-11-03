KROQ Reveals Line-up for Almost Acoustic Christmas

Audacy’s KROQ (106.7 FM) says their holiday concert Almost Acoustic Christmas will return to Los Angeles after a two-year hiatus.

The show is scheduled for December 10 at the Kia Forum and will feature a suite of alternative rock artists and bands, including Imagine Dragons, the Black Keys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Death Cab for Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud and others.

Jeff Federman, the regional president of Audacy, said the return of former Spotify executive Kevin Weatherly to KROQ spurred renewed interest in organizing the music event once again.

“When Kevin Weatherly returned earlier this year, one of our main priorities was to put this iconic event back on the calendar,” Federman said in a statement. “Since the inception of Acoustic, Kevin has been the driving force behind its unparalleled success.”

KROQ has put on the Almost Acoustic Christmas show since the late 1980s. The show went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of Almost Acoustic Christmas,” Weatherly said in a statement. “For over three decades, this event has embodied the very essence of what KROQ means to Southern California, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our listeners once again at the Forum.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and will be sold through Ticketmaster. Proceeds from the show will benefit two local organizations: Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center.